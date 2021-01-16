Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Down 29.8% in December

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the December 15th total of 89,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 908,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYFC. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Broadway Financial in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in Broadway Financial during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

