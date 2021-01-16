Brokerages Anticipate AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Post Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.88. AbbVie posted earnings of $2.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $10.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $10.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $12.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in AbbVie by 70.8% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV opened at $110.52 on Friday. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

