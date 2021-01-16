Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $131.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to announce $131.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.90 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $104.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $500.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $499.80 million to $501.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $503.10 million, with estimates ranging from $497.40 million to $508.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on FFIN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,331. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $118,960.00. Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $45,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 158.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

