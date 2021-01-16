Brokerages Anticipate First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.75. First Interstate BancSystem posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $77,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,028 shares in the company, valued at $232,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,221 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,260,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,381 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 536,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 106.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after buying an additional 269,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,725,000 after buying an additional 73,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 136,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,671. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.14.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

