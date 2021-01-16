Brokerages Anticipate Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.34 Million

Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will post sales of $27.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.81 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of $628.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 95.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $355.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $296.47 million to $391.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $732.78 million, with estimates ranging from $697.60 million to $775.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.87 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGS opened at $174.74 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

