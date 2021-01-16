Brokerages Expect 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 51job’s earnings. 51job posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 51job will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 51job.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.46 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of 51job by 1,233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 426,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 394,806 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of 51job by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,486,000 after purchasing an additional 291,069 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of 51job by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,517,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,712,000 after purchasing an additional 197,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of 51job by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,869,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,249,000 after purchasing an additional 196,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of 51job by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,549,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,799,000 after purchasing an additional 130,952 shares during the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JOBS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.00. 109,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.76. 51job has a fifty-two week low of $53.94 and a fifty-two week high of $91.75.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

