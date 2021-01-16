Brokerages Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. Capital Southwest reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Capital Southwest from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 230,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 23,161 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $340.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 104.46%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

