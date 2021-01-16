Brokerages Expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.09). Fortress Biotech posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on FBIO shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. 686,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,750. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 293.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 584.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 2,092.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 20,921 shares during the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

