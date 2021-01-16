Brokerages Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of LL stock opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 14,253.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

