Brokerages Expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to announce sales of $110.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.90 million and the highest is $112.04 million. NN posted sales of $198.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full-year sales of $574.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $572.90 million to $575.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $466.92 million, with estimates ranging from $454.17 million to $484.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. NN had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million.

NNBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CJS Securities raised shares of NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $6.09 on Friday. NN has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $260.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NN by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NN by 2.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in NN by 464.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in NN in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

