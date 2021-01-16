Brokerages Set 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) PT at $5.00

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NMTR shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock remained flat at $$1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4,218,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,962,994. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.77.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

