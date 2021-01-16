Brokerages Set Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Target Price at $4.47

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.77.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.80 to $6.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

NYSE:AR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,089,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,411,308. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $895.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.