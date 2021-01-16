Brokerages Set Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target at $124.50

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.50.

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $1,502,298.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,213.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Insiders sold a total of 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,313 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 76.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,044,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,865,000 after acquiring an additional 452,331 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 494.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 400,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,320,000 after acquiring an additional 333,405 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,019,000 after acquiring an additional 288,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 435,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,949,000 after buying an additional 150,166 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.11. 867,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,896. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

