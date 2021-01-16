Brokerages Set Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) Price Target at €158.88

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €158.88 ($186.91).

BC8 has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €166.00 ($195.29) price objective on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) in a research note on Thursday.

BC8 stock traded down €1.20 ($1.41) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €170.80 ($200.94). 94,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €177.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €168.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. Bechtle AG has a 1 year low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 1 year high of €190.70 ($224.35).

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

