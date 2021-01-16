Brokerages Set DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Target Price at $15.89

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.89.

DCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

DCP traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 876,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,412. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 3.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. DCP Midstream’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 9.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 138.2% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,527,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,057,000 after acquiring an additional 885,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 27.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 367,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 71.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 342,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

