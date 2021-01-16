Brokerages Set Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Target Price at $82.50

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

NYSE:FBHS traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $88.32. The stock had a trading volume of 717,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $92.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,700 shares of company stock worth $8,993,550. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 617.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

