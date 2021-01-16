Brokerages Set Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) PT at $142.42

Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Inphi from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

In other news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total transaction of $69,468,959.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Inphi by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Inphi by 29,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Inphi stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Inphi has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $173.35.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.59 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inphi will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

