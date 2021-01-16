Brokerages Set ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Target Price at $82.14

Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.14.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.37. The stock had a trading volume of 125,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,998. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.61. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $98.02.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,091.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ManTech International by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ManTech International by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

