Brokerages Set Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Price Target at $99.50

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novanta in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $460,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,570,529.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $571,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,790,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,336. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 1.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 2.8% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novanta by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Novanta by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Novanta by 6.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.51. The company had a trading volume of 89,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 110.79 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $134.38.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Novanta will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

