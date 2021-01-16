Brokerages Set Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) PT at $107.80

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.80.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $97.68 on Wednesday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.26.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

