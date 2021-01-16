Brokerages Set The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Target Price at $29.25

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th.

In other news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,352,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $54,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at $404,666,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,974,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,072,000 after buying an additional 1,716,749 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,304,000 after buying an additional 1,685,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 93,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 302,908 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $33.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,473. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

