Brokerages Set U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT at $49.50

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

USB opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $55.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

