Brokers Issue Forecasts for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem forecasts that the company will earn $4.70 per share for the year.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

