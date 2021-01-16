Brokers Offer Predictions for Global Payments Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GPN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.23.

Global Payments stock opened at $191.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 113.92, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.