Brokers Offer Predictions for Highwoods Properties, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Highwoods Properties in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HIW. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 23.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 31.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth $5,092,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

