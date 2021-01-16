Brokers Offer Predictions for OMRON Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for OMRON in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMRON’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get OMRON alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OMRON in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of OMRNY opened at $93.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.89. OMRON has a 1 year low of $40.57 and a 1 year high of $97.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OMRON stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,387,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,095 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of OMRON worth $107,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.