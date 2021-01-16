Brokers Offer Predictions for Topcon Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Topcon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Topcon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.

TOPCF opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.73 and a beta of 1.25. Topcon has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $320.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. Topcon had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.90%.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

