Brokers Set Expectations for AXA SA’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of AXA in a research report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXA’s FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AXAHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of AXAHY stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. AXA has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

