Brokers Set Expectations for CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.37) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.36). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.53) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.28) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.07.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $199.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.31 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.70 and a 200 day moving average of $108.57.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $3,514,515.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total transaction of $26,425,248.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,335.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,203 shares of company stock worth $51,155,283 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

