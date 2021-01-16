Brokers Set Expectations for Plug Power Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Plug Power in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $60.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $73.90.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

In other Plug Power news, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $87,077.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,080.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at $63,362,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,490,624 shares of company stock worth $63,167,793. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

