Brokers Set Expectations for The Macerich Company’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for The Macerich in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Macerich’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MAC. Compass Point raised shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.77.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.87 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in The Macerich by 48.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 407,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 133,601 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Macerich by 75.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 64,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Macerich by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,822,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,811,000 after acquiring an additional 447,029 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in The Macerich by 102.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 62,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 31,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 104.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 691,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 353,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other The Macerich news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

