Brokers Set Expectations for UDR, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for UDR in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.06.

UDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.47.

NYSE:UDR opened at $39.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.51 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in UDR by 0.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in UDR by 72.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its stake in UDR by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 19,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in UDR by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 31.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

