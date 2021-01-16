Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter.

BIPC stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.43. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on BIPC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

