Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 383 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 425.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $210.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.