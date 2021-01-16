Brookstone Capital Management Buys 170 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 21.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,850,000 after acquiring an additional 416,766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 246.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,347 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 59.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,839,000 after acquiring an additional 283,977 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 29.5% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 763,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,716,000 after acquiring an additional 173,779 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 5.8% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 586,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,846,000 after acquiring an additional 32,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $283,517.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,957.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $91,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,917.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,364. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COR opened at $122.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $131.36.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

