Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,517,000 after buying an additional 160,117 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 89,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,202,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $460,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $129.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.00. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -720.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.72.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

