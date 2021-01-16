Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 11,060 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 122.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,520,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 179,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

FTCS stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.60. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.208 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.