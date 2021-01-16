Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,668 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,730,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,253,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 308,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,775,000 after buying an additional 100,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,650,000 after buying an additional 71,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $161.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.92. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $163.60.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

