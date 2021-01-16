Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $160.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $165.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,000.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

