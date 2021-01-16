Burgerfi International (NASDAQ:BFI) and LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Head to Head Analysis

Burgerfi International (NASDAQ:BFI) and LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Burgerfi International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of LiveXLive Media shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Burgerfi International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of LiveXLive Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Burgerfi International and LiveXLive Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burgerfi International N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A LiveXLive Media $38.66 million 6.92 -$38.93 million ($0.69) -5.38

Burgerfi International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveXLive Media.

Risk & Volatility

Burgerfi International has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveXLive Media has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Burgerfi International and LiveXLive Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burgerfi International 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveXLive Media 0 0 5 0 3.00

LiveXLive Media has a consensus price target of $5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 44.20%. Given LiveXLive Media’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveXLive Media is more favorable than Burgerfi International.

Profitability

This table compares Burgerfi International and LiveXLive Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burgerfi International N/A -2.59% -0.65% LiveXLive Media -78.54% N/A -56.61%

Summary

LiveXLive Media beats Burgerfi International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Burgerfi International Company Profile

As of December 17, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Opes Acquisition Corp.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as Loton, Corp. and changed its name to LiveXLive Media, Inc. in August 2017. LiveXLive Media, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

