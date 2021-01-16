Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $244.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $253.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.60 and a 200-day moving average of $212.67. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $271.74.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,032,376.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,399,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

