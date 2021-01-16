BWS Financial Initiates Coverage on Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) in a research note released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $21.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $8.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $7.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $27.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $840.99 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1-year low of $295.05 and a 1-year high of $895.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $714.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $571.82. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.93.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $2.38. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The business had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 44 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,825 shares of company stock worth $301,983. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter worth $433,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

