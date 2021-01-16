Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,194 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,293,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,336,849,000 after buying an additional 399,552 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,517,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,658,000 after buying an additional 405,254 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,794,000 after buying an additional 349,632 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,261,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,509,000 after buying an additional 154,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $134.64 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $138.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.77.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,782 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,799. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

