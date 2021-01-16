Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) Earns “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CFW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Cormark downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.37.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) stock opened at C$4.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$157.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.40 and a 12-month high of C$62.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.53.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.39) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$127.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -28.5999982 earnings per share for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

