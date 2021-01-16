Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Short Interest Update

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 945,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CALX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 234.07 and a beta of 1.49. Calix has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.33.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Calix will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $450,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Calix by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,590,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,278,000 after buying an additional 576,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Calix by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after buying an additional 401,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,989,000 after buying an additional 355,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,921,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after buying an additional 347,769 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,014,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CALX shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.98.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

