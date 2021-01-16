Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

ELY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,643,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,793 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at about $29,347,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.8% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,465,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 13.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 483,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 58,761 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 185.1% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 425,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 276,148 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $27.00 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

