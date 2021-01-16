Callaway Golf Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 10,296 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,839% compared to the typical volume of 531 put options.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $27.00 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELY. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 11.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 9.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 314.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,273,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth $111,000.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.