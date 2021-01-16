Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.94

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.94 and last traded at C$11.80, with a volume of 225013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark boosted their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.12.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$390.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

