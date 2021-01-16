Canaccord Genuity Raises Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target to $20.50

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $20.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRLBF has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Cresco Labs stock opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $14.24.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

