Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.57.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 57,540 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

